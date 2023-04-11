YEREVAN — The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the international community and all partners interested in peace and stability in the region to condemn Azerbaijan’s aggressive actions through targeted statements and clear steps and prevent further escalation of the situation by the latter.

The statement comes after a group of Azerbaijani soldiers approached Armenian servicemen under the pretext of adjusting the border deployment points, provoked and opened fire with firearms and other weapons of different calibers in the area of Tegh village, Syunik region, at around 4:00 pm.

“These aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani side were carried out despite the willingness of the Armenian side to resolve the problems on the ground through constructive negotiations,” the Foreign Ministry said.

“The provocation is another violation of Armenia’s territorial integrity by Azerbaijan. This policy of Azerbaijan is nothing new, it is a continuation of the attacks carried out against Armenia in May and November 2021, as well as in September 2022, which resulted in the occupation of Armenian territory by Azerbaijan,” it added.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that the use of force and the threat of use of force are an integral part of Azerbaijan’s policy and aim to significantly destabilize the situation in the region and undermine the efforts of mediation partners to continue peace negotiations.

The Ministry calls on the international community and all partners interested in peace and stability in the region to condemn Azerbaijan’s aggressive actions through targeted statements and clear steps and prevent further escalation of the situation by the latter.