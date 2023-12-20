LONDON — Armenia has been listed among the Top Ten Most Desirable Emerging Destinations at the prestigious Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards.

A rich tapestry of culture, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality make Armenia a must-visit destination.

The Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards shines a spotlight on the travel industry’s greatest stars. This year the ceremony took place at one of London’s most iconic museums, the British Museum.

The awards are completely free to enter and open globally to tourism boards, tour operators, and destinations.

The winners were decided either by an independent panel of expert judges, or, by the most serious, passionate travellers of them all, the Wanderlust readers.

Readers voted for Croatia as the Most Desirable Country in Europe, while Australia took home Gold for the Most Desirable Country in the World.

The top prize for Most Desirable City in Europe went to Seville in Spain, while the World’s Most Desirable City was awarded to Cape Town in South Africa.

Ireland remains the reigning champion for the World’s Most Desirable Island in Europe, whereas Cuba was named the Most Desirable Island in the World.

New for 2023, Wanderlust also awarded countries for being the Most Desirable for Culture & Heritage, Nature & Wildlife, Adventure, Gastronomy and Sustainable Experiences, as well as the Most Desirable Emerging Destination.