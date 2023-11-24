YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with the EU Ambassador to Armenia and Ambassadors of EU Member States accredited in Armenia.

The meeting covered various topics concerning Armenia-European Union cooperation and joint programs, with a particular focus on the reform agenda in Armenia and the EU’s ongoing support for the strengthening of democratic institutions, as reported by the PM’s Office.

During the discussion, the parties exchanged ideas regarding the ongoing developments in the South Caucasus region. They also addressed the humanitarian challenges faced by over 100,000 forcibly displaced individuals from Nagorno-Karabakh due to Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing policy. Additionally, the Armenian government’s efforts to address these issues and the importance of international community support in resolving them were emphasized.

The conversation also touched upon matters related to regional security, stability, and the normalization process in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan responded to questions from the Ambassadors and presented the viewpoints of the Armenian government.