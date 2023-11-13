BRUSSELS — A meeting of the foreign ministers of the 27 EU member countries, scheduled to commence on Monday in Brussels, will address topics such as support for Armenia, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, and Armenia itself.

The situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan is also on the agenda of the session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the European Union. French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna, emphasized this during a news briefing before the session. She believes it is necessary for the Council of EU Foreign Ministers to “clearly affirm its support for Armenia, its sovereignty, and territorial integrity.”

In this context, Colonna highlighted the need to enhance the European Union’s border-monitoring mission in Armenia with a “mandate and means,” as well as providing support to Armenia through the European Peace Facility. “I think it is important that this message be issued by our Council clearly and decisively today. It is time to do it. We have been talking about it for several weeks,” underscored the French minister.

A senior EU official informed reporters the day before that the discussion would focus on negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan regarding Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as on support for Yerevan.

According to the Tass news agency, the diplomat stated that the EU might expand its civil monitoring mission in Armenia in response to “Azerbaijan’s threats to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Armenia.”

Furthermore, according to the EU official, the EU will discuss how to support Armenia in strengthening its resilience, including in the security sphere.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, speaking at the EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, stressed that Europe needs to intensify its efforts to maintain the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan. “We need to increase joint efforts on the part of Europe to support the peace process. The European platform stands for real security, trust, and peace in the region,” Baerbock said.