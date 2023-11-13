Up next
BASQUE — The Committee on European Affairs and External Action of the Basque Parliament has held hearings regarding the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh (NK), Armenpress reports.

AGBU member, Spanish-Armenian lawyer Levon Grigorian was asked by the committee to deliver a briefing on the situation in NK.

In his remarks, Grigorian said that the protection of human rights is a responsibility that goes beyond any political, cultural or ethnic differences.

“Regardless of our origin, it’s important that we unite in his common work. Ethnic cleansings are a direct encroachment against human dignity and the main human right, the right to life. The rights of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh require international protection, while the status of Nagorno-Karabakh cannot be determined by the war started by Azerbaijan,” the lawyer said.

Grigorian called for an independent investigation into crimes against humanity perpetrated by Azerbaijani authorities, claiming that sanctions against the current Azeri regime would be crucial for preventing the possibility of a new Armenian genocide.

