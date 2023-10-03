Archive photo: Reps. Jackie Speier, Nancy Pelosi, Anna Eshoo and Frank Pallone visiting Armenian Genocide Memorial
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Rep. Anna G. Eshoo (CA-16) and Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (CA-11) led 75 bipartisan House Members in writing to President Biden in support of strong U.S. action to alleviate the unfolding humanitarian disaster in Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) and hold Azerbaijan accountable for engaging in ethnic cleansing against Artsakh’s Armenian population.

The Members wrote: “In light of the unfolding mass displacement of Artsakh’s population, it is clear that our country’s response to this crisis has not been commensurate with the scale of the devastation. We believe the United States must make clear to Azerbaijan that its unprovoked aggression against Artsakh is unacceptable and will be met with an appropriate response.”

In the letter, the Members urge the Biden Administration to provide robust humanitarian aid to support Artsakh’s displaced population; hold Azerbaijan accountable for violating human rights through targeted sanctions and the suspension of U.S. military aid; send observers to the Lachin Corridor to ensure the safe evacuation of Artsakh’s population; and engage with Azerbaijan to secure amnesty for Artsakh’s leaders.

