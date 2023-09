MOSCOW – Russia’s Defense Ministry issued a statement on Wednesday saying that a car carrying Russian peacekeepers came under fire by Azerbaijani troops and that all of the servicemen died.

At least seven soldiers including the second in command of the Russian peacekeeping force Captain First Rank (Colonel) Ivan Kovgan were among the victims. The 52-year-old had been appointed to the post of deputy commander of the peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh two months earlier.