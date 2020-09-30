Author
RIGA, LATVIA — French President Emmanuel Macron criticized on Wednesday Turkey’s “warlike” statements on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, saying that they are encouraging Azerbaijan to continue hostilities in the conflict zone.

“I have noted Turkey’s political declarations [in favor of Azerbaijan] which I think are reckless and dangerous,” Macron told a news conference in Latvia.

“France remains extremely concerned by the warlike messages Turkey had in the last hours, which essentially remove any of Azerbaijan’s inhibitions in reconquering Nagorno-Karabakh. And that we will not accept,” he said, according to the Reuters news agency.

Macron also said he will discuss the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday evening and with U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday. The French leader spoke with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev by phone earlier this week.

He also appeared to voice support for Yerevan: “I say to Armenia and to the Armenians, France will play its role.”

