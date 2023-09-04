Up next
YEREVAN — Armenia to host for the first time World Tourism Investment Forum On September 6-8, 2023 . The event will he held in collaboration with the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)

The event will bring together influential decision-makers, investors, and key stakeholders in the travel and tourism industry.

The participants will explore emerging travel tendencies and evolving consumer behavior in this geopolitically and economically sensitive era. The event will offer valuable insights into the global investment climate.

The Forum will feature high-level dialogues, panel discussions, keynotes, and fireside chats, bringing together industry leaders and experts.

The focal point will be critical investment trends and challenges facing the tourism sector today. Attendees can expect engaging discussions that shape the future of tourism investment.

