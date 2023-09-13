GLENDALE — To mark the 32nd year of the independence of the Republic of Armenia, the Annual Armenian Independence Day Festival featuring live music, kid’s activities, educational displays, vendors selling arts, cultural items and delicious authentic Armenian cuisine, will take place on September 17 at Verdugo Park in Glendale from 11 am to 7 pm with the official program starting at 3 pm

“The focus of the festival is to unite the community, while educating our non-Armenians friends and neighbors about our rich culture,” said event organizer Mike Khatchadorian. “We are very proud that through our efforts in promoting this annual event, more and more people are attending the festival every year and bringing their non-Armenian friends as a fun way to introduce them to our rich heritage, as well and making them aware of the independence of Armenia and the democratic principles upheld in our Homeland. I am confident that we will continue the tradition of the festival for many years to come by continuing to celebrate the independence of the Republic of Armenia which we hold so dearly to our hearts, especially during these difficult times in the Homeland where the freedom and sovereignty of our people are being threatened daily by the hostile dictatorship of Azerbaijan. Let’s come together to show our support for Armenia and Artsakh and demand from the world community the immediate end to the blockade, the safe return of all POWs, and a cessation of all war crimes currently being committed by the Azeri regime,” Khatchadorian added.

The Annual Armenian Independence Day is free and open to the public. Verdugo Park is located at 1621 Cañada Blvd, Glendale, CA 91208,

For more information, contact Mike Khatchadorian at 818.391.7938 or [email protected]