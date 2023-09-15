Since November 9, 2020, when the famous statement was signed, both the so-called peacekeeping forces in Nagorno Karabakh and the Russian Federation, in general, have largely proven that they do not fulfill their contractual and military and political obligations and consistently serve the interests of Azerbaijan at the expense of Armenia and Nagorno Karabakh.

The ethnic cleansing of Nagorno Karabakh through large-scale military operations on September 19, 2023, which were agreed with Russia, reaffirmed that the Kremlin serves the interests of Azerbaijan.

On September 26, 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation issued a statement, in which it placed the responsibility for the dire situation in Nagorno-Karabakh on the authorities of Armenia, under the pretext of Armenia involving the “West” in mediation efforts.

The statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry was a logical sequel to the discourse of changing power in Armenia initiated by Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, and the media directly dependent on the Kremlin.

Obviously, the Russian Federation not only fails to fulfill its obligations to guarantee the security of Armenia, does not perform its peacekeeping functions to ensure the rights and security of the population of Nagorno Karabakh, but also tries to directly and publicly interfere in the domestic political processes of the Republic of Armenia and support destabilizing actions against the state.

We, the undersigned non-governmental organizations, consider that the official circles of the Russian Federation are trying to carry out a coup d’état in the Republic of Armenia in response to the commitment of our country to democratic development with all the attendant problems and difficulties.

The authorities of the Russian Federation, which systematically and continuously violate the values of human rights at the state level, have a clear goal to undermine the sovereignty and independence of Armenia with the help of their supporters in Armenia and through other means, and establish a dictatorial regime in the country, increasing the level of Armenia’s dependence on Russia.

We strongly insist that the government in Armenia should be formed solely through free, transparent and fair elections.

We unequivocally reject any other, even more so, foreign or violent intervention in the formation of government and seizure of state power, and we condemn such attempts by the Russian Federation and Armenian agents calling for a coup.

Based on the above, as well as the unconcealed hostile attitude of the Russian Federation towards the Republic of Armenia and our democracy, we demand from the Government of the Republic of Armenia to:

1 – Resolutely thwart all attempts of foreign interference in domestic political processes within the scope of their powers;

2 – Suspend the Armenian-Russian agreements ensuring the rebroadcasting of Russian TV channels, and compel cable broadcasting operators to disconnect from their networks all those Russian TV channels that spread overt or covert anti-Armenian propaganda, and discredit the statehood and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia;

3 – Initiate an official procedure for termination of Armenia’s membership in the CSTO, thereby eliminating the major obstacle to the enhancement of military and technical cooperation with the West;

4 – Transfer all border guarding functions at “Zvartnots” airport, as well as at the Armenian-Iranian and Armenian-Turkish borders to the border troops of the Republic of Armenia, as stipulated by the Armenian-Russian agreement of 1992;

5 – Initiate an official procedure for termination of all agreements related to the Russian (102nd) military base in Armenia and complete withdrawal of the Russian armed forces from our country.

Union of Informed Citizens

Helsinki Citizens’ Assembly Vanadzor Office

Journalists’ Club “Asparez”

Community Consolidation and Support Center NGO

Europe in Law NGO

Free Citizen NGO

Peace Dialogue NGO

“Pink” human rights defender NGO

Analytical Centre on Globalization and Regional Cooperation

“Helsinki Association” human rights defender NGO

“Shogher Union” social-educational NGO

Restart Gyumri Civil Youth Center NGO

Human Rights Research Center NGO

“Democratic Platform” Foundation

“Educational Center for Equal Rights” NGO