NEW YORK — UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged Azerbaijan to lift its blockade of Karabakh and expressed concern over the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

Guterres expressed deep concerned by the reports of continued challenges related to the freedom of movement along the Lachin Corridor, his Spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.

“He recalls his previous statement on the need for the Parties to implement the Orders of the International Court of Justice (ICJ), including the Orders issued on 22 February 2023 and reaffirmed on 6 July 2023, related to measures to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions.

He is particularly concerned about reports of the deteriorating humanitarian situation on the ground and calls for urgent steps to facilitate access for the delivery of humanitarian assistance to people in need.

He urges both parties to intensify efforts towards the long-term normalization of relations for the benefit of peace and security in the region”.

