ANTALYA — On April 12, within the framework of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, according to the press service of Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The ministers discussed current items on the Armenia-Turkey bilateral agenda and exchanged views on regional and international developments.

A similar statement regarding the meeting was also issued by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan lasted approximately 30 minutes. According to a CivilNet correspondent present at the forum, Mirzoyan was the first to leave the meeting room. Hakan Fidan exited the room shortly after, accompanied by Turkey’s special representative for the normalization of relations with Armenia, Serdar Kılıç, with whom he engaged in conversation.

When asked by CivilNet how he would evaluate the meeting with the Armenian Foreign Minister, the Turkish Foreign Minister did not respond.

Before meeting with Ararat Mirzoyan, Turkey’s top diplomat had also met with the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan. According to CivilNet, following that meeting, Hakan Fidan warmly saw off Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov with a friendly conversation and hugs.