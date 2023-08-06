GYUMRI – The opening ceremony of the 8th Pan-Armenian Summer Games was held at the “Shirak” stadium in Gyumri, as reported by Armenpress.

The opening event commenced with an informative video about the previous Pan-Armenian games.

Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports of Armenia, Karen Giloyan, presented the parade of delegations from all 7 previous All-Armenian Games. This time, the tradition was upheld.

In his brief speech before introducing the delegations entering the stadium, Giloyan emphasized that the Pan-Armenian sports games have been held excellently, and the number of participants is gradually increasing. “Today, 7,161 delegates from 179 cities of 41 states arrived in Armenia and will participate in the 8th Pan-Armenian Summer Games,” Giloyan said.

Then, the solemn parade began, with the delegations of the participating cities of the 8th All-Armenian Summer Games entering the stadium.

Following the parade was the swearing-in ceremony for the Pan-Armenian Games athletes and referees. Hovhannes Margaryan took the oath on behalf of the athletes, and Drastamat Muradyan on behalf of the referees.

Next was the main torch lighting ceremony of the 8th All-Armenian Games. The main torch was lit by Artur Aleksanyan, a 6-time European, four-time world champion, and gold medalist of the Olympic Games.

After the torch lighting, the solemn opening ceremony of the Games continued with magnificent fireworks.

In his speech, Ishkhan Zakaryan, the chairman of the World Committee of the Pan-Armenian Games, mentioned that the Pan-Armenian Games are rightfully considered the most stable and practical event strengthening the Homeland-Diaspora ties. He said, “The Pan-Armenian Games became a true message of unity, brotherhood, love, and solidarity for today and future generations. The Pan-Armenian Games represent the unification of Armenianness and Armenian preservation, making it an Armenia-centered event through a grand sports festival. I am sure that any rational person understands this.”

Arayik Harutyunyan, the Chairman of the organizing committee of the 8th Pan-Armenian Summer Games and head of the Prime Minister’s staff, stated in his speech that the government committee spared no effort to make these Pan-Armenian Games the best in history. “I believe that we have maintained the high standards set by us from day one, and on August 19, we will record that our compatriots who are here enjoyed the Games, loved the Republic of Armenia, and are committed to returning to their homeland,” said Harutyunyan.

Araik Harutyunyan was awarded the highest medal of the All-Armenian Games World Committee, the Badge of Honor, for the best organization and coordination of the 8th All-Armenian Summer Games.

Then, Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, delivered a speech.

“Today’s holiday is, first of all, a commemoration of all our martyrs because it demonstrates the will of our people and the Republic of Armenia to overcome and thrive despite all the difficulties. This day symbolizes a new era for our future, where our determination to have a state remains unshakable, and our commitment to making the motherland a state is reaffirmed. I extend a warm welcome to our compatriots who have arrived in Armenia from dozens of countries around the world, especially those visiting Gyumri for the first time. I hope they witness the new revival of Gyumri, a city that is reborn and transformed every day, just like the Republic of Armenia,” said the Prime Minister.