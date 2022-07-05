YEREVAN — Armenia celebrates Constitution Day on July 5, which is also marked as the Day of State Symbols – the flag, the coat of arms and the anthem.

The Constitution of the Republic of Armenia was adopted by a national referendum on July 5, 1995. Constitution Day is a public holiday for Armenia and its citizens, which marks the creation of a new governmental framework and the beginning of another era for the country, which for over seven decades had been a Soviet satellite.

The Armenian Constitution was amended with a referendum held in December 2015. On June 20, 2020 reforming the judicial system.

Constitution One of the Most Important Pillars of the Country’s Public and Political – President Khachaturyan

July the 5th, Constitution Day, is one of the most important holidays in the Republic of Armenia, President Vahagn Khachaturyan said on the occasion of Constitution Day.

He said “the Constitution is not only the Mother Law and the symbol of our country but also the main guarantor of the independence of our statehood, the freedoms of our citizens and the stability of public relations.”

“After the proclamation of independence of the Republic of Armenia, our Constitution was created with the efforts of a wide range of public and professional figures, the application of international best practices, as well as the practical experience of our newly created republic, as a guarantee for the establishment and the strengthening of our country,” the President noted.

“Since 1995, our Constitution has gone through various challenges, including radical changes to the main law. But in all cases, the Constitution has been and remains the balance axis of the structure of the Republic,” he added.

Therefore, the President said, the role of the Constitution is not only abstract and ideological, but also purely substantive and operational, “because the Mother Law of the country ensures harmonious relations between citizens and state structures, various state bodies, and the three branches of government.”

“In this sense, the Constitution is one of the most important pillars of the country’s public, political and state life organization,” the President said.

Armenia Should Continue to Maintain the Parliamentary System of Governance, PM Pashinyan

Power in the Republic of Armenia belongs to the people, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a congratulatory message on Constitution Day.

Below is the full text of the message:

Today, the Republic of Armenia marks the Constitution Day, on the occasion of which I congratulate all of us. The immutable articles of our Constitution defined the national-state vision of the Republic of Armenia.

Accordingly, the Republic of Armenia is a sovereign, democratic, social, legal state.

Power in the Republic of Armenia belongs to the people. The people exercise their power through free elections, referenda, as well as through state and local self-governing bodies and public officials as provided by the Constitution.

I must proudly record that after the non-violent, velvet, people’s revolution of 2018, Armenia is internationally recognized as a democratic state. The goal of giving the power to the people has been achieved, and our greatest task is to turn the democracy of the Republic of Armenia into a lasting factor ensuring the security of the country.

I have to also note that we have a lot of work to do on the way to ensuring the other fundamental constitutional goals and the reforms implemented by our government are aimed at those goals.

On the occasion of the Constitution Day, I would like to emphasize the provisions of Article 3 of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, according to which the inalienable dignity of a person is the inseparable basis of his rights and freedoms. I have to say with pain that democracy, freedom of speech and expression of opinion sometimes leads to hate speech, blasphemy, speech that degrades human dignity.

The strong legal system, the independent judicial system, the mechanisms for legality should also become reliable guarantees for the protection of human dignity, without limiting and damaging democratic values, and the solution of this issue is among the priorities of our agenda.

Dear compatriots, you are aware that the Specialized Commission for Constitutional Reforms has been formed and a draft concept of constitutional reforms should be presented by the end of the year.

Considering it obvious that the Constitution needs to be constantly developed and improved, at the same time I must emphasize my belief that Armenia should continue to maintain the parliamentary system of governance, because the events of 2021 proved that this system provides more effective mechanism for crises management, involvement and decisive participation of the people in the political debate.

Once again, I congratulate all of us on the occasion of the Constitution Day of the Republic of Armenia. I want the right, the law to become, if not the only, at least a key and decisive factor in the regulation of our public and civil relations.