PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that France is exerting maximum efforts to restore humanitarian access to Nagorno-Karabakh. In an interview with Le Point newspaper, Macron emphasized that France is diligently working to facilitate an agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan, aiming for a sustainable peace.

Regarding the nearly nine-month blockade of Artsakh, Macron highlighted in the interview that diplomacy alone is insufficient at this juncture. He underscored France’s commitment to upholding pressure for humanitarian access, elaborating that the country is actively pursuing initiatives to deliver essential goods and medicines while ensuring unobstructed entry to Karabakh. However, the specifics of these initiatives or the resolution itself were not elaborated upon by the French President, who is a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

“We have consistently advocated for the sovereignty of peoples. The Nagorno-Karabakh issue is intricate, particularly concerning the equitable treatment of peoples. I am not inclined to align with hardline stances on this matter. Presently, our primary focus is on establishing enduring peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan, while safeguarding the interests of various peoples and cultures. This peace accord is imperative, but it must conform to international law,” President Macron asserted.

When questioned about international experts characterizing the actions of Azerbaijan as genocide, Macron exercised caution in swiftly adopting such terminology. He acknowledged the intolerable humanitarian crisis, notably in the vicinity of the Lachin Corridor. Macron reiterated France’s responsibility to uphold pressure for humanitarian access and assured that the country is fully committed to this endeavor. He specified that France continues to introduce initiatives to facilitate the transportation of food and medications to Nagorno-Karabakh and to maintain unrestricted access. Furthermore, he pointed out that the state borders of Armenia are presently under threat.