Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

PARIS — Le Figaro reports that France is preparing to submit a resolution to the UN Security Council to aid the 120,000 residents of Nagorno Karabakh who are on the brink of starvation due to the blockade imposed by Azerbaijan.

The French media does not provide specific details, but it strongly emphasizes that the lives of 120 thousand men, women, and children are in the hands of the UN Security Council.

Le Figaro writes that since December 12, after the closure of the only route connecting Nagorno-Karabakh, which has an exclusively Armenian population, to the rest of the world, the region has been in a dire situation. Alongside almost daily shootings at villagers and border guards, Artsakh Armenians are dying due to the lack of medicine, food, fuel, as well as essential services like electricity, water, and the Internet, which are regularly cut off by the Azerbaijanis surrounding them.

According to Le Figaro, next week Paris and major regions of France will send a humanitarian aid convoy to Armenia.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenia’s Armed Forced Should Be Prepared For All Contingencies

On the 20th anniversary marking the formation of Armenia’s armed forces, Armenia’s…

AS Roma Win First UEFA Europa Conference League Title

TIRANA (UEFA.com) — AS Roma defeated a feisty Feyenoord side in Tirana…

Armenian Assembly of America Website Hacked by Azerbaijan

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In a flagrant effort to undermine the work of…

Minimalist and Incompetent Officials or the Gambler’s Ruin– 1

By Haro Mherian As a strictly Armenian Mathematician, it is not my…