PARIS — Le Figaro reports that France is preparing to submit a resolution to the UN Security Council to aid the 120,000 residents of Nagorno Karabakh who are on the brink of starvation due to the blockade imposed by Azerbaijan.

The French media does not provide specific details, but it strongly emphasizes that the lives of 120 thousand men, women, and children are in the hands of the UN Security Council.

Le Figaro writes that since December 12, after the closure of the only route connecting Nagorno-Karabakh, which has an exclusively Armenian population, to the rest of the world, the region has been in a dire situation. Alongside almost daily shootings at villagers and border guards, Artsakh Armenians are dying due to the lack of medicine, food, fuel, as well as essential services like electricity, water, and the Internet, which are regularly cut off by the Azerbaijanis surrounding them.

According to Le Figaro, next week Paris and major regions of France will send a humanitarian aid convoy to Armenia.