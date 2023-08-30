LOS ANGELES — The official unveiling of street signs designating the intersection of Wilshire Blvd. and Granville Ave as Republic of Artsakh Square will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023. 1:30 PM at 11766 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025 .

The site is the location of the Consulate of Azerbaijan, the country currently imposing an illegal blockade of Artsakh, depriving its inhabitants of food, medicine and medical care.

LA City Council President Paul Krekorian, LA City Councilmember Traci Parkand Robert Avetisyan, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to the United States will participate in the dedication ceremony.

For the last nine months, the government of Azerbaijan, a dictatorship which denies basic human rights to its own people, has maintained a murderous blockade on the democratic state of Artsakh, denying its 120,000 inhabitants access to food and medical supplies from neighboring Armenia.

Azerbaijan has blocked access to Artsakh by air, as well as closing the one land route from Armenia. This blockade is an explicit violation of Azerbaijan’s ceasefire agreement with Armenia. Russia has failed to live up to its commitment to keep the Lachin Corridor open between Artsakh and Armenia.

President Aliyev of Azerbaijan has clearly expressed his intention of expelling the indigenous Armenian population of Artsakh and eradicating every trace of their thousand-year history. The UN Office of Humanitarian Affairs has verified that the International Red Cross cannot reach the people of Artsakh. The Former Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, has clearly stated that genocide is taking place in Artsakh.