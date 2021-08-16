BOSTON — Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter has responded to death threats he has received in the wake of speaking out about the Armenian genocide that took place in the early 20th century.

“I AM NOT SCARED,” Kanter wrote at the end of a message on Twitter:

Earlier in the day, Kanter posted a message calling for his home country of Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to face its past and present crimes.

“It’s time to destroy all the walls and start building peace and bridges of love between two beautiful countries,” said Kanter.

“As part of my wish to stand up for human rights for all people, over the last few weeks I had a chance to meet several well-respected historians and scholars and it was eye opening to learn more about the Armenian Genocide and face my ignorance,” Kanter said in a post on social media.

“The education System in Turkey is nationalist, biased and ignored millions of people’s sufferings. At the point where I am today, I share the pain of millions of Armenians. I believe Turkey must face its past and present crimes. I also strongly believe that democracy will eventually come to Turkey one day and I will then bind up the wound of millions of people, including Armenians and other minorities,” the NBA star continued.

He added that ” dictator Erdogan is a threat to regional peace and like of other tyrants he will lose power and face justice”.” “He is destroying democracy and freedoms for all the people,” Kanter added.

The player revealed plans to hold a basketball camp in Los Angeles “for Armenian brothers and sisters” next week.

“This is the first step for building peace and bridges of love between two beautiful countries. It’s time to destroy all the walls and open hearts to each other,” he concluded.