NEW DELHI — Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met in New Delhi with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

In a statement on social media, Grigoryan said he congratulated Ajit Doval on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 lunar probe.

“I offered congratulations on the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar probe. In this context we discussed the implementation of possible joint projects in space industry. We also discussed issues related to regional security developments, as part of which I briefed on the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh and attached importance to the involvement of the international community for overcoming it,” Grigoryan said.

Grigoryan and Doval also discussed prospects for the development of relations in a number of other areas and issues related to regional security.

