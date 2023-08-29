Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

NEW DELHI — Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan met in New Delhi with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

In a statement on social media, Grigoryan said he congratulated Ajit Doval on the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 lunar probe.

“I offered congratulations on the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar probe. In this context we discussed the implementation of possible joint projects in space industry. We also discussed issues related to regional security developments, as part of which I briefed on the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh and attached importance to the involvement of the international community for overcoming it,” Grigoryan said.

Grigoryan and Doval also discussed prospects for the development of relations in a number of other areas and issues related to regional security.

Grigoryan also spoke about the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh and emphasized the importance of the international community’s participation in overcoming it.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Solar Symposium in Armenia

YEREVA — The Armenian Engineers and Scientists of America , Inc. (AESA)…

Three Armenian Soldiers Killed, Four Wounded in New Azeri Ceasefire Violation

STEPANAKERT — Three Armenian soldiers have been killed and another four wounded…

Filmmaker and Composer Sarky Mouradian Has Passed Away

Sarky Mouradian a filmmaker, television host, and music composer has passed away…

Sarkisian Again Promises ‘Radical Changes’ In Armenia

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Armenia will undergo sweeping reforms that will improve the…