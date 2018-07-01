Top Posts
Home Armenia Genocide Scholar Taner Akcam Presents His Latest Book: Talat Pasha’s Killing Orders and Armenian Genocide
ArmeniaArmenian GenocideNew PublicationNews

Genocide Scholar Taner Akcam Presents His Latest Book: Talat Pasha’s Killing Orders and Armenian Genocide

July 1, 2018

YEREVAN — On June 14, 2018, the American University of Armenia (AUA)’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences hosted Turkish-German historian Dr. Taner Akcam who delivered a guest lecture on Turkish denialism of the Armenian Genocide and the killing orders in Ottoman Interior Minister Talat Pasha’s telegrams.

AUA President Dr. Armen Der Kiureghian greeted the guests and gave floor to Dr. Vahram Ter-Matevosyan, Assistant Professor and the upcoming Chair of the Political Science and International Affairs (PSIA) program, who introduced the speaker. Dr. Akcam is known as one of the first Turkish scholars to publicly acknowledge and study the Armenian Genocide, perpetrated by the Ottoman Turkish government at the beginning of the 20th century.

“In order to understand the Turkish denialism, we should know one thing ? denialism in Turkey was an inherent component of the Armenian Genocide. So, the denial of the Armenian Genocide began not in the wake of the event but was an intrinsic part of the plan itself,” said Dr. Akcam.

Dr. Akcam discussed the denialist attitude of the Turkish government toward the Armenian Genocide based on the supposed “lack of original documentation,” the hidden or destroyed documents with killing orders, as well as the evidence proving the existence of Ottoman bureaucrat Naim Efendi, who had passed the killing orders of Talat Pasha to an Armenian intellectual named Aram Andonian. Dr. Akcam displayed the coding systems of some official Ottoman documents and telegrams which he had discovered in the private archives of Armenian Catholic priest Krikor Guerguerian.

“My last argument is, if the Turkish government believes that Talat Pasha’s telegrams, which Naim gave to Andonian, are fake, it’s very simple to prove. They should simply publish their coding books. The fact that for one hundred years they haven’t been publishing these books, shows only one thing ? the telegrams are authentic,” he concluded his lecture.

The attendees had the opportunity to ask Dr. Akcam questions related to his motivation to do research on the Armenian Genocide, the Turkish policy of denial, the possible change in the Turkish mentality toward recognition of the Armenian Genocide, as well as his future scholarly publications on this topic. During the Q&A session, Dr. Akcam proudly stated: “My father taught me one thing, ‘Tell the truth and fight for justice.’ This is how I grew up.”

His trip to Armenia was sponsored by Knights of Vartan.

You can watch Dr. Akcam’s full lecture here.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

The Four Day War in Artsakh and its Political Ramifications

May 10, 2016

Russia Approves $270 Million Nuclear Energy Loan To Armenia

December 26, 2014

Suffolk University: Partner in Armenian Genocide Denial?

April 16, 2014

Turkish Filmmaker Serdar Önal’s Documentary “Mother Derdo and the Walnut” Included in Golden Apricot’s Competition Program

July 12, 2017

Armenian Customs Officers Prosecuted For Azeri Fruit Smuggling

May 2, 2017

PACE Condemns Azerbaijan’s Use of Prisoner Transfer Treaty in ‘Safarov Case’

November 19, 2014

Erdogan Claims Turkish Republic is Continuation of Ottomans

February 12, 2018

Missak Kelechian to Present an Illustrated Lecture: Antelias Prior to the Catholicosate of Cilicia

March 9, 2017

Kocharian Government Responsible For 2008 Unrest, Says Oskanian

March 14, 2016

President of Artsakh Congratulates Baroness Caroline Cox on 80th Birthday: You Have Always Stood by the Armenian Nation

July 6, 2017

Leave a Reply