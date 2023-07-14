YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his “important support in addressing security challenges facing Armenia” when he congratulated him on France’s National Day on Friday. Pashinyan also praised his “significant and continuing efforts in the process of a just and lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.”. The message reads:

“Dear Mr. President, Emmanuel,

On behalf of the Armenian people and myself, I warmly congratulate you and the fraternal people of France on the occasion of the National Day.

More than two centuries ago, on July 14, 1789, the French people, rallying around the noble ideas of freedom, equality, and fraternity, etched the victory of popular will in the annals of world history. With the Declaration of the Rights of Man and the Citizen, they charted the path of fundamental freedoms and democracy for the modern world.

The profound values of universal significance, upheld by France, have also served as a wellspring of inspiration for countless Armenians who survived the Armenian Genocide and sought refuge in your country. Missak Manouchian, who laid down his life for the cause of France and its freedom, in defense of universal values, epitomizes the grateful sentiment of the Armenian people towards France and its righteous struggle for freedom.

Seizing this opportunity, I express my gratitude for your historic decision to transfer the remains of the Resistance Movement hero, Missak Manouchian, to the Pantheon. It is the greatest honor for the entire Armenian people, as Manouchian and his comrades-in-arms became a symbol of France’s indomitable fight towards victory against tyranny.

Armenia greatly values the privileged relations established between our two nations, as exemplified by our close high-level political dialogue and dynamically developing cooperation across all spheres.

We are thankful for your significant and ongoing efforts in the process of achieving a just and lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as your vital support in addressing the security challenges facing Armenia. We particularly appreciate France’s attention and endeavors in safeguarding the endangered historical and cultural heritage of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Once again, I extend my congratulations on the occasion of the National Day of the French Republic, and I wish you success in your important mission. I also reiterate my invitation to you for a state visit to Armenia in the near future.

With warm regards,

Nikol Pashinyan

Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia”