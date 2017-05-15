Azerbaijan Fires Guided Missile at NKR Defense Army Military Facility

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — The Azerbaijani side conducted another provocative measure on May 15, at about 16:30, in the eastern direction of the border with Artsakh, firing guided missile at a military facility of the Defense Army, as a result of which one military unit has been partially damaged, MoD Armenia spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan posted on his Facebook page.

“The Defense Army suffered no human losses as a result of the provocation by the Azerbaijani armed forces. We announce that the provocation by the Azerbaijani armed forces will not remain without retaliation, while the entire responsibility of the consequences will be on the shoulders of the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan”, he wrote.