LOS ANGELES – The Armenian Evangelical College located in Beirut, Lebanon is proud to commemorate its 100th Anniversary in Los Angeles, CA during the period of September 29 – October 1, 2023, under the auspices of the Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA). Alumni members and friends will gather at the Sheraton Universal, Studio City, to mark this momentous occasion.

Founded in 1923, the Armenian Evangelical College is dedicated to providing high quality education rooted in Christian values. Over the past century, the College has nurtured countless young minds, who in turn have become successful in many different career paths. To this day, the college plays a vital role in shaping a new generation of Armenian students.

The weekend festivities will kick off on Friday, September 29, with a casual meet and greet event, providing attendees to reconnect with old friends and reminisce on their time spent at the Armenian Evangelical College.

Divided into two parts, Saturday morning will include panel discussions by distinguished speakers, focusing on the Armenian education in the diaspora, allowing attendees to ponder upon the topic and actively participate in the discussions.

Saturday night will be the highlight of the weekend celebration, as the grand Gala dinner takes place. The Gala’s guest speaker will be Dr. Noubar Afeyan, a visionary entrepreneur and a prominent figure in the Armenian and the global community, not to mention, a former student of the Armenian Evangelical College. The Gala will be an occasion to celebrate the past 100 years of the college and create opportunities to pave the way for the next 100 years.

The weekend celebration will conclude on Sunday morning with a Worship Service at the United Armenian Congregational Church in Los Angeles, CA.

The school principal, Dr Armen Urneshlian, Pastor of the First Armenian Evangelical Church, Rev. Jirayr Ghazarian and School Board Chair, Mr. Nercess Baghdoyan will join us from Lebanon for these celebratory events.

The weekend celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Armenian Evangelical College is a testament to the institution’s commitment to education, community, and its preservation of the Armenian heritage and the Christian faith. This landmark event provides a unique opportunity for alumni, former students, and friends to honor the legacy of the College and its profound impact on generations of students.