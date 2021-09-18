YEREVAN – The Armenian Council is pleased to welcome Christine Shahinian as its new Project Director in Armenia.

“I’m honored to join the Armenian Council’s professional team, particularly during this critical time for the Armenian people,” said Shahinian. “Through the Armenian Council’s mission and initiatives, we will continue to further strengthen the ties between the various chapters of the Armenian Council and our ancestral homeland.”

Shahinian, who repatriated to Armenia in 2020, will oversee the Armenian Council’s projects in Armenia and Artsakh.

“With Christine’s superb experience, dedication, and community activism, we are confident that she will further elevate the effectiveness of the Armenian Council family worldwide,” stated Armenian Council of America’s Chairman Sevak Khatchadorian. “We are fortunate to have the benefit of such a talented individual and are excited to have her on board given her commitment to the Armenian Cause,” Khatchadorian added.

Shahinian has professional experience working for various non-governmental organizations in Armenia and the Middle East. Prior to joining the Armenian Council, Shahinian worked as the Project Director for Human Rights House Yerevan. She is currently completing her Masters in Political Science and International Affairs at the American University of Armenia. Shahinian earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Haigazian University.