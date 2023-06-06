U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosting a meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov
WASHINGTON, DC — The Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers will meet again in Washington next week for further U.S.-mediated talks on a peace treaty between their nations.

“We look forward to hosting another round of talks in Washington later this month as the parties continue to pursue a peaceful future for the South Caucasus region,”  U.S. State Department spokesman, Vedant Patel, said on Monday.

‘As you’ve heard me say before, direct dialogue is key to resolving issues and reaching a durable and dignified peace. The U.S. is pleased that talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan are proceeding in different venues, including the recent meeting of leaders as well,’ he said.

European Council President Charles Michel announced the Washington talks, scheduled for June 12, right after last Thursday’s meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that took place in Moldova’s capital Chisinau. Michel indicated that their foreign ministers will prepare for another Armenian-Azerbaijani summit which he will host in Brussels on July 21.

