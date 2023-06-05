YEREVAN—Armenia is not opposed to using 1975 Soviet maps as a basis for delimiting and demarcating its border with Azerbaijan, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Monday. He added that the two sides have not yet reached an agreement on the key parameters of the issue.

“So far, there is no final agreement on the maps that should be used as a basis for delimiting the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. But there is a commitment to carry out this process in accordance with the 1991 Almaty Declaration. An agreement on this issue was reached at Armenian-Azerbaijani talks last year in Prague,” Mirzoyan said in parliament.

He also stated that the Armenian side has received assurance from Azerbaijan that it recognizes Armenia’s territorial integrity.

“Armenia, as before, has recognized and recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and we have heard relevant assurances from the Azerbaijani side that they recognize the territorial integrity of Armenia,” he said on Monday during a parliamentary hearing on the 2022 budget execution.

Mirzoyan emphasized that a clear description of the territories where the sides recognize each other’s integrity is necessary for greater clarity.

Mirzoyan also mentioned that during recent talks in Chisinau, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev did not object to using the 1975 maps.

Regarding the issue of enclaves, Mirzoyan said the bilateral delimitation and demarcation commission should consider, among other things, the legal aspect of their emergence.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated earlier that the sides reached an understanding: Azerbaijan recognizes the territorial integrity of Armenia (29.8 thousand square kilometers), and Armenia recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan (86.6 thousand square kilometers).