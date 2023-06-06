YEREVAN—The secretary of Armenia’s Security Council, Armen Grigoryan, said on Sunday that “progress” was made at the Chisinau summit. The meeting was a good opportunity to advance the peace agenda.

“The international community’s support is highly important for the peace agenda, and we find this meeting to be positive. All issues on the agenda were discussed: unblocking, border delimitation and demarcation, and the resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. We emphasized that an international mechanism should be created, and Stepanakert and Baku must discuss security and rights. Humanitarian issues were also discussed, which is highly important in order to find a solution to humanitarian concerns,” Grigoryan said in an interview with Public Television.

Grigoryan said there was a chance that a peace deal could be signed with Azerbaijan by the end of 2023 if the intensity of the talks is maintained.

He added that Armenia wants to sign the peace treaty as soon as possible.

Grigoryan also stated that Armenia is holding “intensive discussions” with many countries regarding the acquisition of new armaments.

He said results are already visible in some cases, while talks with other countries are still ongoing.

“Armenia is taking into account the fact that Russia is unable to export weapons now given its war with Ukraine and has embarked on a path to find other resources,” Grigoryan said.