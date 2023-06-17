PARIS — France deplores the armed incidents that have taken place over the past 48 hours at several points on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the shelling of civilian personnel in Yeraskh on Armenian territory, and calls for restraint, de-escalation, and the protection of civilians, the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“France reiterates its support for the implementation of the decision of the International Court of Justice of February 22, 2023, on the restoration of traffic in the [Lachine] Corridor.

France is fully committed to a return to peace for the benefit of the entire population of the region. Negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan recently continued at the highest level on June 1 in Chisinau, on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit. The President of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of Armenia, Mr. Nikol Pashinyan, held talks together with the President of the French Republic, the German Chancellor, Mr. Olaf Scholz, and the President of the European Council, Mr. Charles Michel. This meeting demonstrated the desire to make progress on the various issues under discussion, which should be resolved exclusively through negotiations.

The Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Mrs. Catherine Colonna, also visited Armenia and Azerbaijan in April to help the two countries progress towards a peace agreement. These efforts are carried out in close coordination with the European Union and the United States,” the Ministry said.

This week, two Indian citizens were wounded by the shootings of the Azerbaijani side at the metallurgical plant under construction in Yeraskh, and as a result of the incident in the Lachin corridor, one soldier each from the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides was wounded.