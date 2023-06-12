YEREVAN—The office of the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Mher Grigoryan, has denied the claim made by the Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Shahin Mustafaev, regarding an agreement reached at the tripartite meeting of the Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia on June 2. Mustafaev claimed that the border guards of the Federal Security Service of Russia would be responsible for guarding the communication routes leading to Nakhichevan on Armenian territory.

“The office of the deputy prime minister told Armenpress that no such agreement was reached during the discussions of the tripartite working group, including the latest meeting. Armenia’s position has been and continues to be that the roads mentioned in point 9 of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, should operate under the sovereignty and jurisdiction of the parties, based on the principle of reciprocity.”

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev stated in an interview with the Azerbaijani website Report.az that plans are underway to restore existing transport links and build new ones that will connect the Autonomous Republic of Nakhichevan with the western regions of Azerbaijan. The transportation of passengers, cargo, and vehicles will be facilitated.

Mustafaev further mentioned that, as per the declaration of November 9/10, the border service of the Federal Security Service of Russia will be responsible for ensuring the unrestricted movement of citizens, vehicles, and cargo.