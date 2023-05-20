YEREVAN — Armenia’s Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan meet with World Health Organization (WHO) delegation led by WHO Regional Director Hans Kluge’s special envoy for Armenia Marthe Everard.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a stern condemnation of the escalating humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Lachin Corridor, a strategically significant strip of land located between Armenia and the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The corridor has recently been the epicenter of renewed conflict, causing profound suffering for the local population and putting immense pressure on the already fragile health care infrastructure.

“The grave situation unfolding in the Lachin Corridor is of deep concern. The actions taken are compromising the health, safety, and well-being of the local population. We strongly condemn any actions that exacerbate human suffering, particularly in times of conflict,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO said in a recent statement.

The WHO, as an impartial international body committed to ensuring global health, has voiced its concern over this rapidly deteriorating situation. The organization highlighted the indiscriminate nature of the blockade and the devastating consequences for the civilian population, urging all parties involved to cease hostile actions and allow unhindered access to humanitarian aid.

The WHO has also urged international actors and donors to step up their efforts in providing vital funding and resources to aid organizations operating in the area. Such resources are crucial for ensuring access to necessary healthcare services, vaccinations, and other vital health interventions.