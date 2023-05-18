YEREVAN — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on Thursday a series of upcoming meetings with the Azerbaijani leadership.

He said Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has left for Moscow where is scheduled to have a meeting with Azerbaijani foreign minister on May 19.

Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov already had 4-day talks in the USA on May 1-4, facilitated by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who reported “tangible progress” made by the ministers.

Jeyhun Bayramov also said that he and Mirzoyan made progress towards a peace treaty during the four-day negotiations held outside Washington in early May.

Pashinyan told a government meeting today that he has received an offer from the Russian president to hold a tripartite meeting in Moscow mediated by the Russian He said he has accepted the offer.

Pashinyan also said a five-sided meeting is scheduled for June 1 in Chisinau, on the sidelines of the European Political Community gathering with the participation of European Council President Charles Michel, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

“A similar five-sided meeting is also scheduled in Granada, Spain, in October,” the prime minister said. Pashinyan also said that the next trilateral meeting in Brussels would be held in July.

Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met May 14 for talks in Brussels. They were said to have confirmed their ‘unequivocal’ commitment to the 1991 Almaty Declaration and the respective territorial integrity of Armenia (29,800 km2) and Azerbaijan (86,600 km2). They also agreed that the ultimate delimitation of the border would be agreed through negotiations.