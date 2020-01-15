Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

LOS ANGELES – On January 14th, Ambassador Armen Baibourtian, Consul General of Armenia, met with Hon. Zhang Ping, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Los Angeles.

Ambassador Baibourtian presented activities of the Consulate General in the past year, including high level visit of the Prime Minister of Armenia to California, as well as some plans for 2020. Ambassador Baibourtian outlined the opportunities for cooperation of the two Consulates Generals through joint business, cultural, and academic functions.
They discussed the prospect of organizing Armenia-China business symposium in Los Angeles with participation of Armenian and Chinese businessmen.

Consul General Zhang Ping welcomed the initiative of Ambassador Baibourtian and suggested to involve Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Los Angeles which includes more than seven hundred Chinese companies. He also proposed to enhance bilateral cooperation in Southern California through planning and implementing joint cultural and academic activities.

Both sides expressed willingness to forge a partnership between two diplomatic missions. Counselor Varazdat Pahlavuni also took part in the meeting.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Judicial Candidate Joseph Berman, the ADL, and the Armenian Genocide

By David Boyajian Background The presentation below was given by David Boyajian…

Dutch Parliament Recognizes Armenian Genocide

AMSTERDAM — The lower house of the Dutch parliament, Tweede Kamer, approved…

Survivor Objects: Cultural Heritage in and out of the Middle East

BY HEGHNAR ZEITLIAN WATENPAUGH Artifacts that have experienced atrocities, even genocide, and…

OSCE Monitoring at Line of Contact Passes Without Incidents

STEPANAKERT — On August 3 in accordance with the arrangement reached with…