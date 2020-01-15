LOS ANGELES – On January 14th, Ambassador Armen Baibourtian, Consul General of Armenia, met with Hon. Zhang Ping, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Los Angeles.

Ambassador Baibourtian presented activities of the Consulate General in the past year, including high level visit of the Prime Minister of Armenia to California, as well as some plans for 2020. Ambassador Baibourtian outlined the opportunities for cooperation of the two Consulates Generals through joint business, cultural, and academic functions.

They discussed the prospect of organizing Armenia-China business symposium in Los Angeles with participation of Armenian and Chinese businessmen.

Consul General Zhang Ping welcomed the initiative of Ambassador Baibourtian and suggested to involve Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Los Angeles which includes more than seven hundred Chinese companies. He also proposed to enhance bilateral cooperation in Southern California through planning and implementing joint cultural and academic activities.

Both sides expressed willingness to forge a partnership between two diplomatic missions. Counselor Varazdat Pahlavuni also took part in the meeting.