YEREVAN — The number of foreign tourists who visited Armenia in January-March 2023 surged by 81.2% from the same time span of 2022 to 451,850, the National Statistical Committee reported.

According to official data, 178,271 of the tourists were women and 273,579 were men. Some 225,904 tourists were aged 36-63 years old, and some 4,261 were aged 16-17 years old.

The bulk of foreign tourists visiting Armenia in the first quarter of 2023 were from Russia (237,040 people or 52.5% of the total, an increase of 2.2 times compared to the first quarter of last year).

Some 53,707 tourists or 11.9% were from Georgia, an increase of 2.2 times and 25,458 tourists were from Iran, an increase of 9.3%.

Other foreign tourists were from Philippines (5,981 people), Ukraine (5,705), India (4,809), USA (4,797), Belarus (3,425), France (2,908), Germany (2,815), Turkey (2,712), Moldova (2,020), Kazakhstan (1,939), Italy (1,518), Netherlands (1,368), UAE (1,280), UK (1,276), Lithuania (1,175), China (1,052) and Bulgaria (1,012).

Among the foreign tourists who visited Armenia in January-March 2023 were travelers from Antigua and Barbuda, Bhutan, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Ethiopia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Laos, Liechtenstein, Cameroon, Honduras, Mauritius, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Mozambique, Senegal, Somalia, Suriname, Swaziland, Vanuatu, Tanzania, Trinidad and Tobago – 1 person from each country.

Some of the foreign tourists were from Fiji, Guatemala, Maldives, Nepal, Palestine, Seychelles Sudan (two persons from each country), Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Saint Lucia, Sierra Leone and Yemen.