BELMONT, MA — The Twelfth International Conference on Armenian Linguistics (ICAL XII) will take place at the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR), 395 Concord Ave., Belmont, MA, from Wednesday, May 31, to Friday, June 2, 2023. Sessions are scheduled to begin at 9:00 am and will conclude at 5:00 pm on May 31 and June 1; on June 2 the conference will conclude at 12:00 noon.

The conference is being presented with the co-sponsorship and support of NAASR and the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation and has been organized by a committee led by Anaid Donabedian (Institut National des Langues et Civilisations Orientales – INALCO, Paris) and Luc Baronian (Université du Québec à Chicoutimi).

ICAL XII will feature scholars from around the world participating in person and via Zoom. This conference offers an opportunity to researchers working on various aspects of the Armenian language to share their work and thoughts, whatever their theoretical or methodological approaches may be.

The conference sessions are open to the public to attend in-person. The full schedule of the sessions will be posted on NAASR’s website as soon as it is finalized.

For more information about the conference email [email protected].