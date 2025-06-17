YEREVAN — Iran is closely monitoring developments in the region and remains firmly committed to its red lines, Iran’s Ambassador to Armenia, Mehdi Sobhani, stated during a press conference in Yerevan.

“We consult and communicate with countries in the region and present our concerns,” Sobhani said when asked about the risk of an Azerbaijani attack on Syunik. “Our red lines are clear, and we have proven that we will never deviate from them.

“Of course, we live in a world of possibilities, and some of those possibilities can be concerning. But we deal with realities and facts, and we remain vigilant. I believe the Armenian government is also closely following the developments. We have very close ties and are in constant consultation with the Armenian government.”

“The behavior of countries today will impact our future relations with them. Friends and enemies are recognized in times of trouble,” he added.

When asked specifically about the possibility of Azerbaijani aggression in Syunik, Sobhani cautioned against drawing conclusions based solely on media reports.

Addressing a separate question regarding Azerbaijan’s possible involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict, the ambassador said Iran has no confirmed information on the matter.

“There must be reliable evidence,” he noted.