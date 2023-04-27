BAKU — French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna called on Azerbaijan to unblock the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia as she visited Baku on Thursday.

While visiting the Azerbaijani capital Colonna stressed at a joint press conference with her Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov that Azerbaijan must comply with the order by the International Court of Justice regarding the Lachin Corridor.

She said that Azerbaijan should also take into account the positions of the United States and France regarding the matter.

Bayramov, for his part, claimed that Azerbaijan installed the checkpoint on the Lachin road after “Yerevan ignored Baku’s calls to stop illegal use of the road.”

While in Baku the French foreign minister was also received by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

France encourages peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan in compliance with international law, she said after talks with Aliyev.

“France calls for the unblocking of the Lachin corridor. Rebuilding trust requires concrete actions,” she tweeted.