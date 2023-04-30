YEREVAN — The aviation authorities of Turkey, without prior notification, canceled the permission previously granted to the Flyone Armenia airline to operate flights to Europe through the Turkish airspace, Aram Ananyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Flyone Armenia airline, told Armenpress.

“Turkish aviation authorities annulled the Flyone Armenia’s permit for flying to Europe through Turkish airspace for reasons unknown to us and without any obvious reason and without any prior notice, putting our airline and our passengers in an uncomfortable situation,” he said.

He said the airline was working with the passengers of the canceled flights and would inform about the upcoming developments. It also asked for the understanding of the passengers for the inconvenience caused by reasons beyond their control.

Ananyan also said that an aircraft of the company operating Pari- Yerevan flight had to land in Chisinau, Moldova, due to the closure of the airspace for the Armenian airline.

Flyone Armenia was established in 2021. It offers affordable flights to a number of destinations, such as Moscow, St Petersburg, Sochi, Yekaterinburg, Paris, Lyon, Chisinau, Tbilisi and Istanbul. The fleet consists of Airbus A320 and A319 aircraft that meet all International Air Transport Association (IATA) and EASA safety standards.