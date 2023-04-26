BURBANK – Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Vice Chair of the Congressional Armenia Caucus, has introduced a resolution to recognize the independence of the Republic of Artsakh, and to condemn Azerbaijan’s continued aggression against Armenia and Artsakh. Schiff’s district is home to the largest Armenian-American diaspora communities in the United States, and he has long been a staunch advocate on their behalf – calling for an end to U.S. support to Baku and sanctions on Azerbaijan.

Schiff has continued to call on President Biden and his colleagues in Congress to pressure Aliyev to immediately reopen the Lachin Corridor, direct U.S. humanitarian assistance to Artsakh, call for the safe and unconditional release of the remaining Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians, hold Azerbaijan accountable for the destruction of religious and cultural sites, and support democracy in Armenia and a free, independent Artsakh.

“On the occasion of the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, I have just introduced a resolution to put the United States on record recognizing the independence of Artsakh, and condemning Azerbaijan’s unchecked aggression. I am deeply concerned by the Aliyev regime’s blockade of the Lachin Corridor, and the continuing and deadly attacks on Armenians. The United States must recognize the right of self-determination of the people of Artsakh, the need for remedial secession, and stop sending support to Azerbaijan. Anything less will only further embolden Aliyev in his attempt to annihilate the Armenian people. I encourage all my colleagues to join me in supporting this resolution, reinforcing our commitment to democracy and freedom around the world.” said Schiff.

The resolution is co-sponsored by Representatives Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) and Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.).

You can read the full resolution here.