YEREVAN — In a telephone call with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stressed that the steps taken by the Azerbaijani side in the Lachin corridor are aimed at consistent implementation of its policy of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh and complete expulsion of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian government’s press office reported.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of an adequate response of the international community to Azerbaijan’s actions, which undermine regional security. He also said effective measures must be taken for the unconditional execution of the ruling of the International Court of Justice.

Blinken and Pashinyan were said also to exchange thoughts on the Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiation process, including the upcoming discussion of the issue in Washington. The sides attached importance to ensuring stability and peace in the region. Other humanitarian issues were also discussed.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan will pay a working visit to Washington, D.C., on April 30 for another round of discussions on an agreement on normalizing Armenian-Azerbaijani relations. Ruben Rubinyan, vice speaker of the Armenian parliament and special envoy for talks with Turkey, will also fly to Washington. His visit will take place from April 29 to May 5. The purpose of the visit is not reported.

