YEREVAN — Armenian weightlifter Gor Sahakyan (67 kg) clinched the gold in the European Weightlifting Championships in Yerevan with a total result of 320 kg.

The weightlifter was the strongest in both snatch and clean & jerk events, winning two small gold medals with 145 and 175 kg respectively.

Spain’s Juan Hernandez came second, Turkish Karan Kahriman showed the third result.

Two representatives of the Armenian national team have already finished their performances at the European Weightlifting Championship. Isabella Yailyan of 55 kg weight class became bronze medalist and Alexandra Grigoryan finished in 6th place.