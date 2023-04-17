Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — Armenian weightlifter Gor Sahakyan (67 kg) clinched the gold in the European Weightlifting Championships in Yerevan with a total result of 320 kg.

The weightlifter was the strongest in both snatch and clean & jerk events, winning two small gold medals with 145 and 175 kg respectively.

Spain’s Juan Hernandez came second, Turkish Karan Kahriman showed the third result.

Two representatives of the Armenian national team have already finished their performances at the European Weightlifting Championship. Isabella Yailyan of 55 kg weight class became bronze medalist and Alexandra Grigoryan finished in 6th place.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenian President Elected Chairman of UN Panel of Eminent Persons

GENEVA — Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has been elected chairman of the…

Deadline Extended for AUA Summer 2014 Program

The American University of Armenia (AUA) has extended the deadline for the…

The Armenian Constitutional Court In Crisis

The Constitutional Court of Armenia, which is considered the last “fortress” of…

Professor Krikor Erzingatsian Conferred an Honourary Fellowship of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland

DUBLIN — In recognition of his great contribution to surgery Professor Krikor…