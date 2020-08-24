WASHINGTON, DC — The United States government through the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) will provide Armenia with an additional $1 million 436 thousand to combat COVID-19. This is reported by the USAID office in Armenia.

“In general, in 2020, the US government provided Armenia with urgent assistance in the amount of about $4 million. The United States is providing vital assistance, working with the Armenian government, international humanitarian partners and other stakeholders to prioritize areas in need of investment,” reported the USAID office in Armenia.

USAID’s $1 million in new assistance will go towards Armenia’s agriculture and tourism sectors in an effort to help them recover from the epidemic and adapt to the new realities of the post-COVID-19 world.

An additional $436,000, provided by the State Department, will be used to assist vulnerable migrants who, due to the pandemic, cannot return to their permanent residence. Thanks to this assistance, the problem of their accommodation, food and use of medical and social services will be alleviated.

In addition to the aforementioned assistance provided to combat COVID-19, over the past 20 years, the United States has provided Armenia with more than $1.57 billion, of which about $106 million was targeted towards health care.

In Armenia, the COVID-19 has so far been confirmed in about 43 thousand people, 854 people have died from the disease, and more than 36 thousand people have recovered. 5,666 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the country.