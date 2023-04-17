Author
YEREVAN — Secretary of Armenia’s Security Council Armen Grigoryan and U.S. Department of State Assistant Secretary Erika Olson discussed the course of implementation of Armenian-U.S. joint projects and possible prospects for cooperation.

Grigoryan and Olson “praised the dynamics of sustainable development of the Armenian-American relations, noting the recently intensified mutual visits,” Grigoryan’s office said in a readout.

“The course of implementation of joint Armenian-American programs and possible prospects of cooperation in a number of areas were discussed. The further strengthening of Armenian-American partnership was highlighted, also in context of ensuring stability and peace in the region,” it added.

During her visit Assistant Secretary Olson will meet with Armenian government officials, including Prime Minister Pashinyan, and with civil society representatives to discuss U.S. support for diplomatic negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan to reach a comprehensive peace agreement, and U.S.-Armenian bilateral partnership.

