ANTALYA — Reigning World Champion Artur Davtyan, representing Armenia, won the gold medal in the pole vault exercise at the finals of the European gymnastics championship held in Antalya, Turkey. Davtyan, who is a bronze medalist of the Olympic Games and a world champion, scored an impressive 15,033 points in the final, securing his place at the top of the podium.

Great Britain’s Jake Jarman won Silver medal with 15,016 points and Ukrain’s Igor Radivilov won Bronze medal with 14,750 points.