YEREVAN — The Armenian parliament has voted to appoint Anahit Manasyan, as Armenia’s new human rights defender.

Manasyan pledged to “perform my duties impartially” on Wednesday as she was sworn in as ombudswoman immediately after the announcement of the vote results. She was backed by 69 deputies representing pro-government Civil Contract.

Manasyan, 34, was appointed as a deputy prosecutor-general less than five months ago. She previously worked as a deputy rector of Armenia’s Justice Academy and an adviser to two former chairmen of the Constitutional Court. She has also taught constitutional law at Yerevan State University since 2015.

Anahit Manasyan studied at the Faculty of Law of YSU, received bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and took postgraduate course. In 2016, she studied at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy of Tufts University.

Manasyan is replacing Kristine Grigoryan who resigned in late January long before the end of her term of office.