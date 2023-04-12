Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — The Armenian parliament has voted to appoint Anahit Manasyan, as Armenia’s new human rights defender.

Manasyan pledged to “perform my duties impartially” on Wednesday as she was sworn in as ombudswoman immediately after the announcement of the vote results. She was backed by 69 deputies representing pro-government Civil Contract.

Manasyan, 34, was appointed as a deputy prosecutor-general less than five months ago. She previously worked as a deputy rector of Armenia’s Justice Academy and an adviser to two former chairmen of the Constitutional Court. She has also taught constitutional law at Yerevan State University since 2015.

Anahit Manasyan studied at the Faculty of Law of YSU, received bachelor’s and master’s degrees, and took postgraduate course. In 2016, she studied at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy of Tufts University.

Manasyan is replacing Kristine Grigoryan who resigned in late January long before the end of her term of office.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Former PM Hovik Abrahamian Charged With Abuse of Power, Illegal Enterprise

YEREVAN — Former Armenian Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamian has been charged with…

‘100 Years From Home,’ Airing Sept. 1 on PBS SoCal

LOS ANGELES – Lilit Pilikian’s parents would’ve never met, and a new…

The Passing of a Great Intellectual; Dr. Eduardo Dante Asilian

BUENOS AIRES – The Armenian community of South America, and the Social…

Armenian American Museum Hosts Donor Appreciation Receptions

GLENDALE — The Armenian American Museum hosted a series of donor appreciation…