Top Posts
Home Armenian Genocide New Zealand: Government Should Acknowledge the Armenian Genocide
Armenian GenocideCommentaryNews

New Zealand: Government Should Acknowledge the Armenian Genocide

March 12, 2018

By Tony Wright
Newshub.co.nz

New Zealand governments have been constantly running scared from officially recognising the 20th century’s first great crime against humanity – the Armenian Genocide.

It’s believed up to 1.5 million of the 2 million Armenian civilians living in the Ottoman Empire (now modern day Turkey) were slaughtered during the First World War.

While the purges and mass-death events were front page news in New Zealand at the time, and even witnessed by Kiwi soldiers who were captured by Ottoman forces at Gallipoli, no New Zealand government has ever officially acknowledged that the Armenian Genocide took place, and that needs to change.

We recognise the Jewish Holocaust of World War II, the Rwandan genocide, the Bosnian genocide, and closer to home, the East Timor genocide.

So why don’t we do the same with the Armenian Genocide?

The answer is simple: New Zealand’s link to Gallipoli and Turkey.

Turkey refuses to admit that the Armenian Genocide took place at all – its official line is that thousands of Armenians died in military uprisings – not as victims of ethnic cleansing.

If a New Zealand government moved to officially recognise that the Armenian Genocide took place, then Turkey would likely threaten to ban Kiwi passport holders from visiting the old Gallipoli battlefields – or at least make the process much more difficult than it is now.

Here are some of the 29 countries that officially recognise the Armenian Genocide:

Germany, Canada, France, Russia, Belgium, Italy, Switzerland, Poland, Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, Greece and Syria.

In many of these countries, denial of the genocide is punishable by a fine or even imprisonment.

It’s interesting to note that soldiers from France and Canada also fought the Ottoman forces at Gallipoli, and yet those nations still decided to stand up to Turkey and recognise the Armenian Genocide.

So, my challenge to the Jacinda Ardern-led Government is this:

Take a stand and officially recognise that the Armenian Genocide took place. Make it law. Teach it in Kiwi classrooms alongside other genocides like the Jewish Holocaust. Do it for peace, and as a chilling warning of what can happen during a war.

Over 18,500 New Zealand soldiers didn’t die in World War I so that foreign powers could still hold us to ransom a century later.

0 comment
1
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Istanbul Biennial Commemorates Armenian Genocide

September 4, 2015

BREAKING NEWS: State of Hawaii Recognizes Independence of Nagorno Karabakh Republic

March 29, 2016

Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamian Resigns

September 8, 2016

Armenia\’s Ombudsman Calls World Community Reaction to Azerbeijani Aggression Inadequate

September 25, 2015

The Kurds in the Turkish–Armenian Reconciliation Process

December 2, 2016

ARMENIAN NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER OF EMERSON,NJ ELECTS FOUR NEW BOARD MEMBERS

August 24, 2011

Office of Armenia’s Honorary Consul Opens in Fresno

October 22, 2014

Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan Wins Gold in Weightlifting Junior World Championship

June 23, 2017

Bako Sahakian Re-Elected President of Nagorno Karabakh Republic

July 19, 2017

Eurovision Song Contest 2015: Tamar Kaprelian from US Second Member of Genealogy Group

February 20, 2015

Leave a Reply