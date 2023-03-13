Author
YEREVAN — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on Monday after Azerbaijan renewed its threats to launch fresh military operations in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Armenian government’s press office reported that Pashinyan raised with Putin the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor.

In this context, Prime Minister Pashinyan referred to the terrorist operation carried out by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh on March 5 and its consequences.

“In the context of overcoming the crisis in Karabakh, the Armenian prime minister prioritized a targeted response by the Russian Federation,” the press service said in a statement.

According to the Kremlin’s readout of the call, Putin “emphasized the need to resolve all emerging issues in a constructive manner, in close contact and interaction of the parties with Russian peacekeepers.”

