BERLIN — Germany is concerned about the unstable situation on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan, the worsening humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and is in favor of eliminating differences between Yerevan and Baku. Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz announced at a joint press conference after his meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

“It is important that Armenia and Azerbaijan resolve their long-standing conflict. The Prime Minister told me about the current situation. We remain concerned about the unstable situation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan and, above all, the increasingly critical humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh,” the Chancellor said.

According to him, the current situation “should be quickly reduced to an acceptable solution for the benefit of local residents.”

“From our point of view, it is now important to reach a peaceful solution based on the principles of territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia and Azerbaijan, the right of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh to self-determination. All these aspects are equally important,” Scholz said.

The Chancellor also supported the work of the EU civil mission (EUMA) in Armenia. According to him, this is Europe’s “important contribution” to peace in the region.

Scholz said that during the meeting with the Armenian Prime Minister, they exchanged ideas regarding the deepening of bilateral relations. He mentioned the fact that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has started a process of comprehensive reforms in Armenia. Germany wants to continue assisting Armenia on this way, within the scope of its capabilities. Scholz considered it important that last year Germany started cooperation with Armenia in the field of development.

Scholz also emphasized that Armenia and Azerbaijan should go step by step to a long-term solution.

Scholz and Pashinyan also talked about the countries’ economic relations. The Chancellor of Germany encouraged Prime Minister Pashinyan to continue his fight against corruption.