Washington, DC — Armenia has been rated as “partly free” in the Freedom in the World 2023 report published by the Freedom House. Armenia scored 54 points out of 100.

According to the report, Armenia is only behind its northern neighbor Georgia, which scored 58 points. The other countries of the region are ranked as follows: Turkey – 32 points, Russia – 16 points, Iran – 12 points, Azerbaijan – 9 points.

Last year Armenia was also included in the list of “partly free countries”. The report also mentions Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), which scored 37 points out of 100 and was recognized as “partly free”.

Finland, Norway and Sweden all received perfect scores, while the least free countries and regions were North Korea, Eritrea, Turkmenistan, South Sudan, Syria and Tibet. The report also ranks China and Saudi Arabia among the “worst of the worst.”

The 2023 edition of Freedom in the World is the 50th in this series of annual comparative reports. As such, it provides an opportunity to reflect on the challenges to and achievements of democracy over the past five decades. Among the more significant challenges has been a widespread assault on the civil liberties that can be used to hold governments to account—most notably, freedom of expression.

The report records that global freedom declined for the 17th consecutive year.