STOCKHOLM (Armradio) – Banners raising awareness about the blockade of Artsakh, as well as the flag of Artsakh were seen in the stands as Sweden beat Azerbaijan 5-0 in a Euro 2024 qualifier on Monday.

Former Armenia international Levon Pachajyan, who has long been living in Sweden, shared the photo on social media.

“Sweden is pro-Armenian because a person, human life, human freedoms are an absolute value here. As I expected, Sweden defeated Armenia’s “neighbor” 5-0 yesterday, and the flags of Artsakh and Armenia in the stands reminded that 120,000 Armenians are under siege,” he captioned the photo.

